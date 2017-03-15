UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 15 Jonjee Hi-tech Industrial and Commercial Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to withdraw capital of 20 million yuan in a small loan company based in Zhongshan
* Says it will decrease its stake in the small loan company to 0 percent from 10 percent after the divestment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jbtEV1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources