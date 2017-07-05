July 5 Jonjee Hi-tech Industrial and Commercial Holding Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.14 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 12

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 13 and the dividend will be paid on July 13

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pH156E

