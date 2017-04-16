Nikkei rises to one-week high after BOJ keeps policy steady
TOKYO, June 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high on Friday as the yen dropped, after an expected policy decision by the Bank of Japan provided relief to investors.
April 16 Jordan Dubai Islamic Bank:
* Qtrly net profit 1.4 million dianrs versus 715,750 dinars year ago
* Qtrly total income 7.5 million dinars versus 6 million dinars year ago Source: (bit.ly/2ojEFl6) Further company coverage: )
TOKYO, June 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high on Friday as the yen dropped, after an expected policy decision by the Bank of Japan provided relief to investors.
June 16 Taiwan's State-run Chang Hwa Bank , the ninth-largest bank by assets:
* DIVESTITURE PROJECT OF PRIVATE BANKING ACTIVITIES IN ASIA