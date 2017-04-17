BRIEF-LendingTree acquires DepositAccounts.com
* LendingTree Inc - acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $33 million
April 17 Jordan Islamic Bank Co Plc
* Calls shareholders meeting on April 26 to discuss FY cash dividend of 15 percent of bank's capital Source: (bit.ly/2p9FvGb) Further company coverage:
* Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement