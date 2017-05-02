BRIEF-Home Capital announces agreements to settle OSC, class action matters
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
May 2 Jordan Kuwait Bank Company
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 8.7 million dinars versus 8.1 million dinars year ago
* Q1 net interest and commission income 26.2 million dinars versus 25.3 million dinars year ago Source: (bit.ly/2qyxwza) Further company coverage:
* Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials