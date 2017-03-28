BRIEF-Basilea announces license agreement with Pfizer for antifungal Cresemba
* Basilea announces license agreement with Pfizer for antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) for Europe, Russia, Turkey And Israel
March 28 Ibn Al Haytham Hospital Company Psc
* Board proposes dividend of 15 percent of share capital for year 2016 Source:(bit.ly/2ndrpho) Further company coverage:
* Basilea announces license agreement with Pfizer for antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) for Europe, Russia, Turkey And Israel
* Pfizer receives exclusive commercialization rights in Europe for CRESEMBA, a novel treatment for potentially life-threatening fungal infections among immunocompromised patients
June 14 At least three people were injured, including the suspected gunman, in a shooting on Wednesday at a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco, local media reported.