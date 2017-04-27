BRIEF-iCo Therapeutics says will hold pre IND meeting with division of transplantation & ophthalmology, U.S. FDA
* Says it will hold a pre IND meeting with division of transplantation and ophthalmology, US FDA on June 21, 2017
April 27 Philadelphia Pharmaceuticals Industry Co:
* Q1 profit 234,446 dinars versus 550,051 dinars year ago
* Q1 sales 1.4 million dinars versus 2.4 million dinars year ago Source: (bit.ly/2qbRqU3) Further company coverage: )
* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc - on June 13, 2017, board of directors increased size of board from nine directors to ten directors Source text:(http://bit.ly/2rAYXbA) Further company coverage:
* Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation