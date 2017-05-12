UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 JOSEF MANNER & COMP AG
* AT EUR 45.4 MILLION, Q1 SALES WERE -4.6% DOWN ON THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2016 (EUR 47.6MLN)
* A SLIGHT INCREASE IN SALES IS CURRENTLY FORECAST FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources