BRIEF-Humana Inc says increased size of its commercial paper program
* Humana Inc - on June 15, co increased the size of its commercial paper program
May 9 Jounce Therapeutics Inc
* Jounce therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Jounce therapeutics inc qtrly loss per share $0.02
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Jounce therapeutics inc - cash, cash equivalents and investments as of march 31, 2017 were $340.0 million, compared to $257.4 million as of december 31, 2016
* Jounce therapeutics inc - reiterates financial guidance previously provided for full year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 19 Major U.S. technology company chief executives sat down with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and other top Trump administration officials on Monday before meeting with the president on cutting government waste and improving information technology services.
June 19 Bruno Iksil, the former JPMorgan Chase & Co trader at the center of the "London Whale" trading scandal, has accused the Wall Street bank's Chief Executive James Dimon of laying the ground for the $6.2 billion loss.