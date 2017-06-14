BRIEF-Goldmoney reports 2017 consolidated revenue of $523.8 mln
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 14 Journey Energy Inc:
* Journey Energy Inc announces approval of normal course issuer bid
* Journey Energy Inc says to undertake a proposed normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 2.5 million common shares
* Journey Energy Inc - bid period commences on June 19, 2017 and terminates on June 18, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aptevo Therapeutics- on June 17, unit and CMC ICOS biologics entered non-exclusive amended and restated commercial supply agreement - SEC filing
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal