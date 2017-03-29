Australia shares fall on weaker commodities, Fed rate hike; NZ up
June 15 Australian shares fell on Thursday, hurt by weaker energy and basic material stocks and an overnight dip on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.
March 29 Joy City Property Ltd:
* FY net profit RMB 797.581 million versus RMB 726.1 million a year ago
* FY revenue RMB 6.99 billion versus RMB 5.38 billion
* "Intricate political and economic environment in world will pose direct impact on foreign trade economy of prc"
* Board recommended payment of a final dividend of HK4 cents per share
* Will place its emphasis on better exploring potential business opportunities for commercial real estates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, June 15 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits in May edged up from April as individuals and businesses boosted their dollar savings, central bank data showed on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, June 15 The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) warned New Zealand on Thursday that low labour productivity poses long-term challenges for the country despite its solid growth prospects.