BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Company says allots NCDs worth 1 bln rupees
* Says allots NCDs worth INR 1 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2t9lJcH) Further company coverage:
Feb 23 Joy Realty Ltd
* Says Jayant Bhavanji Soni to not be appointed CFO of co Source text: (bit.ly/2lz2d65) Further company coverage:
* Says allots NCDs worth INR 1 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2t9lJcH) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, June 16 Creditors of struggling commodity trader Noble Group Ltd have agreed to offer a lifeline by pushing back a repayment deadline on a crucial credit line until October, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
MADRID, June 16 The Eurogroup of finance ministers may block an 8.5-billion-euro ($9.5-billion) loan to Greece if it does not grant immunity to privatisation agency officials from Spain, Italy and Slovakia, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Friday.