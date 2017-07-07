July 7Joyful Honda Co Ltd

* Says it repurchased 16.3 million shares, representing 31.6 percent of outstanding, for 57 billion yen in total, from June 9 to July 6, with a settlement date on July 31

* Says its top shareholder will cut voting power in the company to 1.8 percent from 31.8 percent, effective July 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/4zfxGr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)