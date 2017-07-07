July 7Joyful Honda Co Ltd

* Says it will cancel business and capital alliance with its current top shareholder BPEJ-1

* Says BPEJ-1 will sell entire shares (31.4 percent stake) of the company through takeover bid, with a settlement date on July 31

* Says the two companies will cancel bearing related business alliance

* Effective July 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/UMtocU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)