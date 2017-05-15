UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 15 Joyfull Co Ltd
* Says it starts to discuss restructuring
* Says it will set up a wholly owned unit in October
* Says it will integrate family restaurant business in east of Kinki on Jan. 1, 2018
* Says other details remain to be decided later
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/hRZpUu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources