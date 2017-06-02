BRIEF-Altice USA now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
June 2 JPMorgan Chase & Co:
* J.P. Morgan asset management appoints Joanna Gallegos head of U.S. Etfs
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Gallegos succeeds Bob Deutsch, who announced his retirement earlier this year
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Deutsch will continue in his role as chairman of JPM's ETF board
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Gallegos will also assume Deutsch's role as president of U.S. ETF complex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, June 21 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) levied fines totaling $5 million against McVean Trading & Investments (MTI), along with three associates, for market manipulation, the CFTC said in a statement on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, June 21 The chairman of the U.S. House Transportation Committee on Wednesday proposed legislation to privatize the U.S. air traffic control system and make other aviation reforms, but it faces an uncertain future in Congress.