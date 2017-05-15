BRIEF-Beijing Urban Construction Investment unit's JV wins land auctions
June 19 Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development Co Ltd
May 15 JP Morgan Chase & Co:
* Declared a dividend on the outstanding shares of the firm’s preferred stock issue Source text: Further company coverage:
June 19 Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development Co Ltd
* requires Polaris Capital to clarify further regarding co’s submission of rehabilitation petition through central bankruptcy court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, June 19 (IFR) - Asian credit was little changed during a slow session, with few market risk events on the horizon and bonds continuing to push at tight levels.