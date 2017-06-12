UPDATE 1-China says bank regulations gain traction, bad loan ratio falls
* Moves to curb banking risks yield 'positive results' - regulator
June 12 Jpmorgan Chase & Co
* J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives hires Brad Demong and Leander Christofides to run Global Special Situations Group
* Brad Demong and Leander Christofides will join Alternatives business as co-CIOs of a new Global Special Situations Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 India's BSE index ended flat after earlier rising as much as 0.8 percent to a record high as IT firms reversed earlier gains after a lobby group issued a muted revenue guidance for exports, while energy firms fell on sliding oil prices.
PARIS, June 22 BNP Paribas said it will cut 640 jobs by end-2020 in its French retail bank under a voluntary redundancy plan, as part of a wider management reshuffle for a business grappling with low interest rates and stringent regulation.