EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 16 Jpel Private Equity Ltd:
* Caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec announced an investment in Datamars
* Sale of Datamars is likely to result in realised investment return of about 3.5x and IRR of 50.6% for JPEL, on a chf basis
* Based on sale price, JPEL is expecting to receive proceeds of about chf 46 million
* Transaction subject to regulatory and change of control approvals, closing expected by end of April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.