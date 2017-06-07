BRIEF-Lifco inks deal to buy Sweden's Pro Optix
* Lifco says buys Pro Optix with sales of about 62 million SEK in 2016
June 7 Jpmorgan Chase & Co
* Application for cancellation of listing on official list and of trading on standard segment of main market of london stock exchange
* Jpmorgan chase & co announces that it has made an application (i) to uk listing authority for its common stock to be delisted from uk financial conduct authority's official list Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
* SAYS APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR ANNOUNCE SALE BY THEIR SUBSIDIARY ALTRAFIN PARTICIPATIONS OF 8.4% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES, AT A PRICE OF 15.0 EUROS PER SHARE
* SMBC to provide bridge loans worth tens of blns of yen -sources