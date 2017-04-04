April 4 JPMorgan Chase & Co

* JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SEE GEOPOLITICAL RISKS IN 'HEIGHTENED STATE' - ANNUAL LETTER

* JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SAYS PREPARING FOR A HARD BREXIT, WOULD BE IRRESPONSIBLE TO PRESUME OTHERWISE- ANNUAL LETTER

* JPMORGAN CEO DIMON EXPECTS 'CONSTANT PRESSURE' FROM EU NOT TO 'OUTSOURCE' SERVICES TO THE UK POST BREXIT- ANNUAL LETTER

* JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SAYS 'POORLY CONCEIVED ANTI-TRADE POLICIES' COULD BE DISRUPTIVE - ANNUAL LETTER

* JPMORGAN CEO DIMON EXPECTS 'CLEAR, IDENTIFIABLE PROBLEMS' WITH NAFTA WILL BE WORKED OUT IN FAIR AND BENEFICIAL MANNER FOR U.S. AND MEXICO - ANNUAL LETTER

* JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SAYS TRADE ISSUES WITH CHINA MORE COMPLEX BUT NO 'INEVITABLE OR COMPELLING' REASON FOR U.S. AND CHINA TO CLASH - ANNUAL LETTER