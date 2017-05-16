Canada's CDPQ and GE to form $2 bln aircraft financing platform
June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.
May 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co:
* JPMorgan Chase & Co says declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share on the outstanding shares of the common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Affiliates of Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 announce proposed notes offering
BUDAPEST, June 19 Hungarian haulier Waberer's International launched an initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, in which it plans to raise about 45-50 million euros in capital to help finance its purchase of Polish peer Link.