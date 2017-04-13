April 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co
* JPMorgan Chase reports first-quarter 2017 net income of
$6.4 billion, or $1.65 per share
* Q1 ROTCE 13 percent versus 14 percent in Q4
* Q1 average core loans up 9 percent
* Qtrly tangible book value per share of $52.04, up 6%
* Qtrly net revenue was $25.6 billion, up 6%.
* Qtrly provision for credit losses was $1.3 billion, down
from $1.8 billion
* Q1 consumer & business banking average deposits $623
billion, up 11%
* Q1 adjusted expense of $14.8 billion versus $13.6 billion
in Q4
* Quarter-end Basel III common equity tier 1 ratio 12.4
percent versus 12.2 percent in Q4
* Q1 adjusted overhead ratio 58 percent versus 56 percent in
Q4
* Qtrly mortgage banking net revenue was $1.5 billion, down
18%
* JPMorgan's Dimon says "U.S. consumers and businesses are
healthy overall"
* First-quarter results included a tax benefit of $373
million
* JPMorgan's Dimon - "with pro-growth initiatives and
improving collaboration between government and business, the
U.S. economy can continue to improve"
* At Q1-end, assets under management were $1.8 trillion, up
10%
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.52, revenue view $24.88
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
