Feb 28 JPMorgan Chase & Co:

* Expect 2017 consumer reserve build of about $300 million - investor day slides

* Expect 2017 wholesale modest reserve build across wholesale ex-energy

* Sees 2017 Y-O-Y average core loan growth of about 10 percent

* Says expect 2017 and medium-term net charge-off rates to remain relatively flat across businesses with exception of card and CIB

* Says expects 2017 firmwide net charge-off of about $5 billion driven by loan growth

* Sees medium-term ROTCE target of about 20 percent in consumer & community banking

* Sees medium-term ROTCE target of about 14 percent in corporate & investment bank

* Sees medium-term ROTCE target of about 15 percent for total firm

* Says expects 2017 adjusted expense of about $58 billion

* Says energy portfolio is "stable with no broad based deterioration expected"

* Sees potential reserve releases in second half of 2017 to 2019 in its energy portfolio

* Says "credit fundamentals remain strong across businesses and medium-term outlook remains relatively benign"

* Sees investment banking revenue in Q1 in-line with Q4

* Sees total markets revenue in q1 to increase modestly Y-O-Y