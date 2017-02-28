Feb 28 JPMorgan Chase & Co:
* Expect 2017 consumer reserve build of about $300 million -
investor day slides
* Expect 2017 wholesale modest reserve build across
wholesale ex-energy
* Sees 2017 Y-O-Y average core loan growth of about 10
percent
* Says expect 2017 and medium-term net charge-off rates to
remain relatively flat across businesses with exception of card
and CIB
* Says expects 2017 firmwide net charge-off of about $5
billion driven by loan growth
* Sees medium-term ROTCE target of about 20 percent in
consumer & community banking
* Sees medium-term ROTCE target of about 14 percent in
corporate & investment bank
* Sees medium-term ROTCE target of about 15 percent for
total firm
* Says expects 2017 adjusted expense of about $58 billion
* Says energy portfolio is "stable with no broad based
deterioration expected"
* Sees potential reserve releases in second half of 2017 to
2019 in its energy portfolio
* Says "credit fundamentals remain strong across businesses
and medium-term outlook remains relatively benign"
* Sees investment banking revenue in Q1 in-line with Q4
* Sees total markets revenue in q1 to increase modestly
Y-O-Y
Source text: bit.ly/2lRCndr
Further company coverage: