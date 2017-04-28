Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
April 28 JR Holding SA:
* Sets two wholly-owned new units Terasol Sp. z o.o. and Adelante Sp. z o.o. of total capital amount of 5,000 zlotys ($1,296) each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8579 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
June 14 Saudi Aramco's planned 2018 public share offering is being slowed down by a divide between Saudi Arabia's ruling family and executives of the kingdom's state oil company over where to list its shares, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing