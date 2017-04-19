BRIEF-linde North America announces new production joint venture with Air Products
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY
April 19 JRjr33 Inc-
* JRjr Networks announces delay in filing form 10-k
* JRjr33 - delay due to fieldwork beginning later than planned as a result of decision to change auditors, others involved in assisting co's filing process
June 15 Nike Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 2 percent of its global workforce as part of efforts to simplify its organizational structure, that will bring down its business segments to four from six.
* Thermo fisher scientific expands access to genome editing with hands-on workshop