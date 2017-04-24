BRIEF-Cenergy Holdings appoints Theodoros Panagopoulos as CFO
* Announces appointment of Theodoros Panagopoulos as CFO of the company, replacing Efstratios Thomadakis
April 24 Jsw Holdings Ltd
* March quarter net profit 71.6 million rupees versus profit 60.9 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total revenue 103.7 million rupees versus 88.3 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2pcaEI7) Further company coverage:
* Retailers under pressure on doubts over consumption (Adds closing prices)
* Says registers the prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO) with the Spanish market regulator CNMV