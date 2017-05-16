Polish mobile operator Play says plans Warsaw IPO
WARSAW, June 19 Polish mobile phone operator Play plans an initial public offering of existing shares on the Warsaw stock exchange, it said on Monday.
May 16JT Corp :
* Says it signed 1.44 billion won contract with Micron, to provide JTS8700
SHANGHAI, June 19 China Eastern Air Holding said on Monday it has sold stakes in its freight unit to four firms including Legend Holdings and Global Logistic Properties (GLP) in the Chinese aviation sector's first mixed-ownership reform deal.
* NET INSIGHT PARTNERS WITH ERICSSON TO OFFER END-TO-END MEDIA CONTRIBUTION SOLUTIONS TO THE BROADCAST INDUSTRY