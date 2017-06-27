June 27Jtekt Corp

* Says it acquired 50.4 percent stake in India-based firm Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd for 14.8 billion yen in total

* Says it increased stake in Sona Koyo Steering Systems to 70.5 percent from 20.1 percent

* Acquisition plan was announced on Feb. 1

