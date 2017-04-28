April 28 Fuji Kiko Co Ltd

* Says Jtekt Corp offered a takeover bid for 35.3 million shares (or no less than 17.6 million shares)

* Offered purchase price at 740 yen per share, or 26.1 billion yen in total

* Says Jtekt Corp aims to hold 100 percent voting power of the company

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/f4vYAG

