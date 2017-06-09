BRIEF-Millicom says $300 mln syndicated loan closed in Colombia
* USD 300 million syndicated loan closed in Colombia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
June 9 Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd :
* Suzhou Dazhi entered into SD relocation agreement with council
* Suzhou Dazhi to surrender land use rights in respect of SD land to council relocation compensation of RMB570.8 million
* Expects to record gain of about RMB422.8 million from the disposal in respect of relocation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* USD 300 million syndicated loan closed in Colombia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Intel extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye
* Resonant signs licensing agreement for two Quadplexers with a new customer