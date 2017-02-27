BRIEF-Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical's share trade to halt on June 19, resume on June 20
* Says share trade to halt on June 19 in order to disclose asset acquisition plan, trading in shares to resume on June 20
Feb 27 Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd
* Says Jubilant Life Sciences receives ANDA approval for itraconazole capsules
* Says itraconazole capsules is the generic version of Sporanox which is used for the treatment of fungal infections Source text: bit.ly/2lpD1y5 Further company coverage:
* Says share trade to halt on June 19 in order to disclose asset acquisition plan, trading in shares to resume on June 20
* Chang Chun and Zhang Jie retired from board as executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files to withdraw stock offering - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rDjQ5Y) Further company coverage: