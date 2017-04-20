Bank of America to lay off more workers
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
April 20Julong Co Ltd :
* Says board elected Liu Yongquan as chairman to replace Liu Changqing
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cIL4hq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
* Says it signs a business alliance agreement with the United States-based COLERIDGE APPS LLC on June 15
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.