May 17 Julong Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 23

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 24 and the dividend will be paid on May 24

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/eSRhN0

