March 20 Jumbo Group Ltd-

* Joint venture agreement to establish and operate a Jumbo Seafood Restaurant in Beijing, PRC

* Entered into a joint venture agreement with Beijing Hualian

* Pursuant to agreement, jvc shall be incorporated under laws of prc with a registered capital of rmb10.0 million

* Agreement not expected to have any material impact on net tangible assets per share and eps of group

* Jfb shanghai will hold a 51% stake in the joint venture, while Beijing Hualian holds the remaining 49%.