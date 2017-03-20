UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 20 Jumbo Group Ltd-
* Joint venture agreement to establish and operate a Jumbo Seafood Restaurant in Beijing, PRC
* Entered into a joint venture agreement with Beijing Hualian
* Pursuant to agreement, jvc shall be incorporated under laws of prc with a registered capital of rmb10.0 million
* Agreement not expected to have any material impact on net tangible assets per share and eps of group
* Jfb shanghai will hold a 51% stake in the joint venture, while Beijing Hualian holds the remaining 49%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources