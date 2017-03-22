UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 22 Jungheinrich
* Says 2016 EBIT up 10 percent to 235 million EUR, net income up 11.6 percent 154 million EUR
* Says incoming orders up 14.3 percent 3,220 million EUR at 109,200 units
* 2016 pretax profit up 9.1 percent at 216 million EUR
* Says net sales up 12 percent at 3,09 billion EUR
* Says to propose dividend of 0.42 EUR per ordinary share and 0.44 EUR per preferred share
* Says sees 2017 market for material handling to grow, albeit losing momentum compared with 2016
* Says value of incoming orders rose 17 percent in first two months of year, to 550 million EUR
* Says incoming orders of forklift trucks reaches 682 million EUR in first two months of 2017
* Says net sales reach 483 million EUR in first two months of 2017, production up 21 percent to 18,200 trucks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources