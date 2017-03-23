BRIEF-Selecta Bio provides data from mid-stage study testing gout drug
* Selecta Biosciences reports data from ongoing phase 2 trial of lead candidate, sel-212, in development for chronic severe gout
March 24 Juniper Networks Inc
* Ceo rami rahim's fy 2016 total compensation $7.5 million versus $9.4 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
* Juniper networks inc- cfo kenneth miller's 2016 total compensation was $2.3 million - sec filing
* Juniper networks inc- former cfo robyn denholm's 2016 total compensation $1.2 million versus $5.1 million in 2015 - sec filing
* Moleculin announces intent to expand annamycin planned clinical trial to include sites in Poland
* Alibaba Group - cooperating with SEC, have been providing SEC with requested documents, information related to investigation initiated in early 2016 - SEC filing