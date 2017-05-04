UPDATE 2-Clear Macron win whets appetite for French, South European bonds
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds Italian and Portuguese bond prices)
May 4 Juno Therapeutics Inc
* Juno Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.79
* Juno Therapeutics Inc - Revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 was $19.3 million and $9.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Juno Therapeutics Inc - Reaffirms 2017 cash burn of between $270 million and $300 million
* Juno Therapeutics Inc - Capital expenditures, net of tenant improvement allowances, estimated to be between $22 million and $27 million for FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds Italian and Portuguese bond prices)
PARIS, June 19 Lockheed Martin signed an agreement with India's Tata Advanced Systems on Monday to produce F-16 fighter planes in India, pressing ahead with a plan to shift its Fort Worth, Texas plant to win billions of dollars worth of order from the Indian military.
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Updates with U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)