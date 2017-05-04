May 4 Juno Therapeutics Inc

* Juno Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.79

* Juno Therapeutics Inc - Revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 was $19.3 million and $9.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Juno Therapeutics Inc - Reaffirms 2017 cash burn of between $270 million and $300 million

* Juno Therapeutics Inc - Capital expenditures, net of tenant improvement allowances, estimated to be between $22 million and $27 million for FY