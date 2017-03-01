March 1 Juno Therapeutics Inc:
* Juno Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and 2016
financial results
* Juno Therapeutics Inc - 2017 cash burn guidance of $270
million to $300 million
* Juno Therapeutics Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures
estimated to be between $22 million and $27 million
* Juno Therapeutics Inc sees 2017 operating burn estimated
to be between $245 million and $275 million
* Juno Therapeutics Inc qtrly net loss per share $0.51
* Juno Therapeutics Inc qtrly revenue $21.2 million versus $
4.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.61, revenue view $14.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Juno Therapeutics Inc qtrly net loss per share non-gaap
$0.65
* Says "discontinuing development of jcar015 in r/r adult
all to focus on defined cell product in this setting"
