March 20 Jura Energy Corp -

* Jura announces enhancement of Al Baraka financing facility

* Unit entered into a third Musharaka agreement, with Al baraka bank Pakistan Limited, in amount of Pakistan rupee 170 million

* Amount of SEPL's existing syndicated credit facility has been increased from about US$10.12 million to about US$11.74 million