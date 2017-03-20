BRIEF-Main Street says made a new portfolio investment in Meisler Rental Group
* Main Street capital corp says it recently made a new portfolio investment in meisler rental group llc
March 20 Jura Energy Corp -
* Jura announces enhancement of Al Baraka financing facility
* Unit entered into a third Musharaka agreement, with Al baraka bank Pakistan Limited, in amount of Pakistan rupee 170 million
* Amount of SEPL's existing syndicated credit facility has been increased from about US$10.12 million to about US$11.74 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Fast-growing audio books company Storytel will expand into several new markets in the coming years while steering clear of English-speaking countries where rival Audible dominates, the Swedish company's chief executive said.
* Actinium Pharmaceuticals announces appointment of Nitya Ray, Ph.D. as executive vice-president, head of product development, manufacturing and supply chain and other key hires in its product development and manufacturing teams