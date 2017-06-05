BRIEF-Coastal Greenland says Skyfame Realty, Coastal Realty and others enter disposal agreement
* skyfame realty, coastal realty, purchaser and vendor, being a wholly-owned subsidiary of co entered into disposal agreement
June 5 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Says 91 million A-shares held by shareholder Shenzhen Jushenghua pledged to Penghua Asset Management on Nov 9, 2015 have been released on June 1, 2017
* Says Jushenghua's 835.1 million A-shares still under pledge as of June 1, representing 7.56 percent of total issued share capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2s9giws
* Goal summit limited and suncity international holdings limited entered into acquisition MoU
* Acquisition of a 15% and a 5% equity interests and assignments of shareholders' loans in Ideaplan Investments Limited