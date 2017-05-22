BRIEF-Snap is buying mapping startup Zenly for $200 mln- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
May 22 Bookrunner:
* Just Eat: Bookrunner says STM Fidecs Trust announces its intention to sell approximately 17 million ordinary shares in Just Eat plc
* Just Eat: Bookrunner says proposed placing of shares in Just Eat Plc are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild
* Just Eat: Bookrunner says Goldman Sachs International is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with the proposed placing of shares in Just Eat Plc Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.
