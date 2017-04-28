April 28 Just Eat Plc:

* John Hughes, executive chairman, is taking a leave of absence from company in order to undergo treatment for a medical condition.

* Paul Harrison, chief financial officer, will undertake john's executive duties as interim chief executive officer.

* Andrew Griffith, currently senior independent director, will act as non-executive chairman for this interim period

* Board, will complete search for a permanent chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: