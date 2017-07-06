BRIEF-USA Technologies files for common stock offering of up to $40 mln
* USA Technologies inc files for common stock offering of up to $40 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2sPyn3X) Further company coverage:
July 6 Just Eat Plc:
* Says appoints peter plumb as chief executive officer
* Peter's most recent role was chief executive officer of Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc
* Peter will replace Paul Harrison who is fulfilling CEO role on interim basis and who will then continue in his permanent role as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, July 7 Senator Amy Klobuchar, the top Democrat on the Senate antitrust panel, sent a letter to the U.S. Justice Department on Friday urging that it reject any effort by the White House to inject politics into merger investigations.