BRIEF-Just Eat raises full year revenue outlook
July 27, 2017 / 6:19 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Just Eat raises full year revenue outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Just Eat

* Revenues up 44 percent to 246.6 million pounds

* Underlying EBITDA up 38 percent to 73.6 million pounds

* Orders up 24 percent to 80.4 million (H1 2016: 64.9 million pounds), like-for-like orders up 25 percent

* Pre-tax profit up 46 percent to 49.5 million (H1 2016: £33.8 million) pounds

* Revenue guidance for 2017 raised to between 500-515 million pounds, up from 480-495 million pounds

* Firm intends to reinvest this revenue outperformance into additional profitable growth opportunities

* uEBITDA for full year is still expected to be between 157-163 million pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

