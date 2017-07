July 19 (Reuters) - JUVENTUS FC SPA:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH THE ARSENAL FOOTBALL CLUB PLC FOR FINAL ACQUISITION OF PLAYER WOJCIECH SZCZESNY FOR EUR 12.2 MILLION

* CONSIDERATION MAY INCREASE OF EUR 3.1 MILLION ON ACHIEVING GIVEN CONDITIONS IN THE COURSE OF CONTRACT

* JUVENTUS AND THE PLAYER HAVE SIGNED A 4-YEAR CONTRACT OF EMPLOYMENT UNTIL 30 JUNE 2021 Source text: reut.rs/2vBZ7lu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)