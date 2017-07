July 21 (Reuters) - JUVENTUS FC SPA:

* SAYS AGREEMENT HAS BEEN FINALISED WITH U.S. SASSUOLO CALCIO S.R.L. FOR DEFINITIVE DISPOSAL OF REGISTRATION RIGHTS OF PLAYER FRANCESCO CASSATA FOR EUR 7 MILLION

* THE SALE TO HAVE POSITIVE ECONOMIC EFFECT FOR ABOUT EUR 6.6 MILLION Source text: tmsnrt.rs/2vItMxx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)