April 13 Juventus FC SpA:

* Following the renewal of the employment contract with player Paulo Dybala until June 30, 2022, a performance bonus of 8 million euros ($8.51 million) became due to US Citta di Palermo SpA (Palermo)

* Performance bonus to be paid in four instalments starting from the 2018/2019 football season