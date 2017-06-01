BRIEF-Amaya says all director nominees, each of whom is independent, were elected or re-elected to Board Of Directors
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
June 1 JYP Entertainment Corp :
* Says it will buy land and building located in Seongnae-dong, Gangdong-gu, Seoul, Korea
* Says transaction amount is 20.2 billion won and transaction settlement date is Aug. 1
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/k9BZuL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Adobe Systems Inc- announced it has acquired all Skybox Technology from Mettle
* Mediagrif announces agreement to acquire Orckestra, a leading provider of digital unified commerce solutions