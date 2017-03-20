March 20 Jyske Bank A/S:

* Jyske bank explores the possibilities of issuing subordinated tier 2 capital in euro

* Larger part of capital adjustment process is expected to be completed by end of 2017

* Mandated BNP paribas, Danske Bank, Goldman Sachs and LBBW to arrange series of investor meetings across Europe to explore possibilities of issuing subordinated tier 2 capital in euro

* A 12nc7 300 million euro ($323 million) bond issue will follow, subject to market conditions

